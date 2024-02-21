Woman & son found dead by suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : A 55-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son were found hanging at their rented residence in Patel Nagar on Tuesday.

While it is believed that they killed themselves over financial constraints, as per a suicide note purportedly collected from the spot, the police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural or mysterious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and begun the investigation.

According to Malkajgiri police, the deceased — Swarupa, a tailor, and Srikanth, an auto-rickshaw driver — had been living in their current residence for the last one-and-a-half years.

The police officials said that they hanged themselves from a pipe on the ceiling. Going by the state of decomposition, the police believe that they had died two days ago.

The cops are likely to question their relatives and friends in the coming days and are in the process of locating them.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).