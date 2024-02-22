'Country needs capable leader like Modi': Union minister and Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that there is strong opposition to the BRS in the state while the Congress does not even know who their prime ministerial candidate is.

He was addressing the media in Narayanpet during the second day of the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra.

“During the 10-year BRS rule, I saw only arrogance, corruption and family rule,” he said.

“Even if the BRS does not get a single seat, there will be no loss to the state,” he added.

“The state Congress leadership works solely for the pleasure of Sonia Gandhi’s family. The failure of the state government is evident now,” he alleged.

At Kothakota, he interacted with weavers and leaders of the Kuruma community and learnt their issues.

Speaking at a roadshow, he said that the country needs to elect a competent leader. “Narendra Modi, a capable leader, should be re-elected as the prime minister,” he added. The Union minister said that the Narendra Modi-led government focused on the welfare of farmers and many measures were taken for the welfare of women.

Stating that Modi’s nine-and- a-half year rule has not seen any corruption, Kishan said that the former has dedicated his life to the nation.