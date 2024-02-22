Telangana: Arrival of saralamma at altar marks commencement of jatara

MULUGU: The biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara began on Wednesday with the Saralamma deity being brought from Kannepally village to Medaram, four km away.

Tribal priests also brought Pagididdaraju deity, Samakka’s husband, from a temple in Punugondla in Mahabubabad district, Govindaraju deity— Saralamma’s husband — from Kondai village in Eturnagaram, and Nagulamma deity, Sammakka’s sister, from Jampanna Vagu to Medaram.

Outside Kannepally temple, people danced to drumbeats to welcome Saralamma. Police shielded the priests from devotees who were keen to touch them. It is believed that the priests are possessed and therefore people are stopped from touching them.

District collector Ila Tripathi, Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr P Shabarish, Panchayat Raj and Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) performed special prayers at the Kannepally Saralamma temple before the deity was brought to Medaram.