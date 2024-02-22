Telangana

Telangana: Arrival of saralamma at altar marks commencement of jatara

After Saralamma arrived at Medaram, a large crowd converged at Jampanna Vagu, a tributary of River Godavari, for a holy dip.
The Saralamma deity is being brought from Kannepally village to Medaram
MULUGU: The biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara began on Wednesday with the Saralamma deity being brought from Kannepally village to Medaram, four km away.

Tribal priests also brought Pagididdaraju deity, Samakka’s husband, from a temple in Punugondla in Mahabubabad district, Govindaraju deity— Saralamma’s husband — from Kondai village in Eturnagaram, and Nagulamma deity, Sammakka’s sister, from Jampanna Vagu to Medaram.

Outside Kannepally temple, people danced to drumbeats to welcome Saralamma. Police shielded the priests from devotees who were keen to touch them. It is believed that the priests are possessed and therefore people are stopped from touching them.

District collector Ila Tripathi, Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr P Shabarish, Panchayat Raj and Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) performed special prayers at the Kannepally Saralamma temple before the deity was brought to Medaram.

Many people prostrated before the tribal priests and the deities and presented offerings.

Elderly women and children were seen carrying jaggery on their heads to offer it to Saralamma. Police and volunteers guided the pilgrims to queues.

Saralamma jatara

