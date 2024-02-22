Telangana HC adjourns hearing on IMG Bharata Academies case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court heard a writ petition and two PILs related to the cancellation of land allotted to IMG Bharata Academies Pvt Ltd on Wednesday. However, the court adjourned the proceedings to Thursday, citing a shortage of time.

The dispute traces back to 2006 when Billy Rao, representing IMG Bharata Academies Pvt Ltd, challenged the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to cancel the land allotment made to the company. Initially, in 2003, the TDP-led government had allocated 850 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad to IMG Bharata Academies for the development of sports facilities. However, three years later, the Congress government labelled the allocation as dubious and scrapped both the land allotment and the MoU associated with it.

The legal battle over this matter has persisted since 2016, with the petition being heard by multiple benches of the high court. In the interim, several PILs were filed, questioning the legitimacy of the land allotment process under the TDP government.

During the recent hearing, senior counsel representing IMG Bharata, Vedula Venkat Ramana, highlighted the unilateral cancellation of their MoU by the undivided Andhra Pradesh government, with continued support from the Telangana state.

He urged the court to expedite the resolution of the matter and dispose of it at the earliest.