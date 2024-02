HYDERABAD: Sounding the poll bugle from Kodangal constituency which he represents in the Assembly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that his government will implement its promises of supplying LPG cylinder refills at Rs 500 each and up to 200 units of free electricity for all holders of white ration cards within a week.

Revanth also announced that AICC secretary Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy will be contesting from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency and urged the people to elect him with a majority of not less than 50,000 votes.

He also set a target of winning at least 14 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the upcoming General Elections. Revanth also made it clear that input subsidy to farmers — Rythu Bharosa — will be credited to farmers’ bank accounts by March 15.

The CM was addressing a public meeting at Kosgi of Kodangal Assembly constituency along with his Cabinet colleagues N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha and Jupally Krishna Rao and Speaker Gaddam Prasad after laying foundation stones for a slew of developmental projects worth over Rs 4,369 crore.

These projects include setting up medical, engineering, physiotherapy and nursing colleges in the constituency.

Don’t be complacent with Assembly poll victory, Revanth tells Cong cadre

Alleging a political conspiracy, Revanth claimed that the Opposition parties — BRS and BJP — have joined hands not because of a common policy, agenda or ideology, but have united with the sole objective of defeating the Congress. He said that the people are alert and have rejected the BJP’s conspiracy of bringing the BRS back to power and voted in favour of Indiramma Rajyam which has implemented free transport for women and enhanced the Rajiv Arogyasri coverage limit.

Slamming the BJP, Revanth said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to accord national status to Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS) but neglected it for the last 10 years. He demanded that BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy get national status for PLIS. “BJP leaders neither sought funds for Palamuru region nor questioned the injustice done to it,” Revanth said, adding that they lack the moral right to seek votes.

Asking the Congress cadre not to rest and become complacent following the party’s victory in the Assembly election, Revanth, who is also the TPCC president, said that they can only rest when the party wins 14 Lok Sabha seats. “The battle is not over yet. It was just a temporary break. We would be winning Telangana only when we win 14 Lok Sabha seats. Please don’t take rest,” he appealed.