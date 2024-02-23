CPI eyes one Lok Sabha seat in Telangana

HYDERABAD: CPI secretary K Narayana has suggested that the electoral alliance between the Congress and CPI should also continue in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to reporters after the CPI state secretariat meeting here on Thursday, Narayana said that the CPI was planning to contest in one Lok Sabha seat out of five constituencies identified by the party.

He expressed hope that the Congress will leave one seat to the CPI as part of the proposed alliance. Narayana said that the CPI was planning to contest in 30 Lok Sabha seats in the country.

CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that the party has identified five segments — Warangal, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Khammam and Peddapalli -- and wants the Congress to leave one of those to his party. Meanwhile, Sambasiva Rao said that the CPI would organize dharnas at all district headquarters in the state on February 26 to express solidarity with the agitating farmers.