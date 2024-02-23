Prevent water woes in summer: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to ensure that there is no potable water problem in the state during summer.

The chief minister held a review with the Panchayat Raj and municipal officials here in the wake of water levels reaching dead storage in several projects and deficit rainfall in this water year.

Revanth directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for supplying drinking water to every household in tandas, gudems, SC colonies, villages and urban areas. The action plan would be prepared by irrigation, municipal, Panchayat Raj and drinking water supply departments.

During the review meeting, the officials informed the CM that Andhra Pradesh was drawing more than nine tmcft water from Nagarjuna Sagar for its drinking water needs.

The chief minister ordered the officials to take up proper assessment of the utilisation of water and ensure that water was not diverted for other purposes by AP.

He also asked the officials to review the situation and if needed write a letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), seeking permission to draw water from Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects for drinking water needs of the state.

Requesting Karnataka should be last option

The officials told the CM that the state did not face any water crisis during April and May in the past as the Jurala project was filled with rainwater. Otherwise, the state would have to request the Karnataka government to release water from Narayanpur reservoir. The state drew water from that reservoir three years ago, they said.