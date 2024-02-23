Prevent water woes in summer: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to ensure that there is no potable water problem in the state during summer.
The chief minister held a review with the Panchayat Raj and municipal officials here in the wake of water levels reaching dead storage in several projects and deficit rainfall in this water year.
Revanth directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for supplying drinking water to every household in tandas, gudems, SC colonies, villages and urban areas. The action plan would be prepared by irrigation, municipal, Panchayat Raj and drinking water supply departments.
During the review meeting, the officials informed the CM that Andhra Pradesh was drawing more than nine tmcft water from Nagarjuna Sagar for its drinking water needs.
The chief minister ordered the officials to take up proper assessment of the utilisation of water and ensure that water was not diverted for other purposes by AP.
He also asked the officials to review the situation and if needed write a letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), seeking permission to draw water from Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects for drinking water needs of the state.
Requesting Karnataka should be last option
The officials told the CM that the state did not face any water crisis during April and May in the past as the Jurala project was filled with rainwater. Otherwise, the state would have to request the Karnataka government to release water from Narayanpur reservoir. The state drew water from that reservoir three years ago, they said.
The CM suggested to the officials to write a letter to KRMB first and consider requesting Karnataka as the last option. Stating that several water resources were neglected after the new water schemes were launched, he asked the officials to explore the possibility of bringing those resources back into utilisation.
Citing the Kagna river as an example, the CM said: “There is an opportunity to utilise water from Kagna in Tandur and Kodangal Assembly constituencies. The river was abandoned after the Mission Bhagiratha scheme was launched. All such water facilities should be revived.”
“Also carry out repairs on drinking water borewells, wells and motors immediately. The funds earmarked under the Assembly Constituency Development Programme (ACDP) for MLAs up to Rs 1 crore or above, if necessary, should be used for repairs and drinking water supply,” he said.
“The previous government sent wrong reports to the Union government stating that 99 per cent of the households were getting tap water. But the fact is that several villages were not getting drinking water. Due to the wrong reports submitted by the BRS government, the state was not getting funds from the Centre under Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said.
The CM also directed the officers to stop submitting such false reports and check at the field level and send only genuine reports to the Centre.
The CM, meanwhile, directed the Chief Secretary to hold a review with the district collectors in in the next two days on available water resources in their respective districts, drinking water requirement and the steps to be taken to overcome water crisis to ensure that there are no problems anywhere in the state till the end of July.
Officials suggest alternative arrangements for Hyderabad
Revanth also directed the officials to ensure that there will be no shortage of drinking water in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.
He asked the officials to review the situation at the micro level and chalk out an appropriate plan to supply drinking water in the city. Officials said that in the event of the city witnessing a drinking water shortage in the summer, alternative arrangements could be made by drawing water from Yellampalli and Nagarjuna Sagar to resolve the issue.
When the officials brought to the notice of Revanth that police were obstructing the movement of water tankers in some parts of the city, the CM directed the police officials to avoid such practice till the end of summer.