Telangana: Justice League

Possession rights upheld in long-pending writ

The Telangana High Court resolved a writ petition, pending since 2006, brought forth by Marri Bal Reddy and 45 other residents of Manne Muthyalamma Kunta in Ragannaguda village of Hayathnagar mandal in Rangareddy District.

The petitioners, claiming possession of various extents of land totaling over 200 acres in the village, alleged attempts at dispossession by the respondents without due process under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894. They claimed that their contention underscored a violation of Article 300A of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the respondent, AP (now Telangana) Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, elucidated that a notification dated March 10, 2005, had been issued under Section 4(1) of the Land Acquisition Act, followed by an enquiry leading to a declaration under Section 6(1) on April 16, 2005. However, the validity of these actions had already been addressed by the court in a previous writ petition, the counsel argued.

Following deliberations and hearing the arguments from both parties, the high court delivered a verdict stating that the petitioners, if in possession of the disputed land, could not be dispossessed except in accordance with the law. The court, while delivering its judgment, emphasised the sacrosanct nature of land possession rights.