Telangana: Justice League

Possession rights upheld in long-pending writ
The Telangana High Court resolved a writ petition, pending since 2006, brought forth by Marri Bal Reddy and 45 other residents of Manne Muthyalamma Kunta in Ragannaguda village of Hayathnagar mandal in Rangareddy District.
The petitioners, claiming possession of various extents of land totaling over 200 acres in the village, alleged attempts at dispossession by the respondents without due process under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894. They claimed that their contention underscored a violation of Article 300A of the Constitution.
During the hearing, the counsel representing the respondent, AP (now Telangana) Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, elucidated that a notification dated March 10, 2005, had been issued under Section 4(1) of the Land Acquisition Act, followed by an enquiry leading to a declaration under Section 6(1) on April 16, 2005. However, the validity of these actions had already been addressed by the court in a previous writ petition, the counsel argued.
Following deliberations and hearing the arguments from both parties, the high court delivered a verdict stating that the petitioners, if in possession of the disputed land, could not be dispossessed except in accordance with the law. The court, while delivering its judgment, emphasised the sacrosanct nature of land possession rights.
Hearing continues in IMG Bharata case
The High Court on Thursday heard a writ petition and two PILs concerning the cancellation of land allotted to IMG Bharata Academies Pvt Ltd. The two PILs were filed by ABK Prasad, Vijay Sai Reddy, and T Sriranga Rao, questioning the allotment to the company.
Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy emphasised the timing of the incorporation of the petitioner company, pointing out discrepancies in the land acquisition process and alleging that the company may have been formed with the intent of exploiting public property for personal gain. He contended that the company failed to demonstrate any similar instances where the government transferred large tracts of land at such favourable terms shortly after incorporation. He argued that such actions were reasonable and not in line with equitable principles.
Senior counsel for IMG Bharata Academies, Vedula Venkat Ramana, highlighted that both the undivided Andhra Pradesh state government and the Telangana state had supported the cancellation of their MoU. He urged the court to dispose of the matter. After a prolonged hearing, the court adjourned the case to February 28.
In 2006, Billy Rao of IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd had filed a petition contesting the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to revoke the allotment of 850 acres of land on the outskirts of Hyderabad to the company which the TDP government had allocated in 2003 to develop standard sports facilities. Three years later, the Congress government annulled the land allotment and the MoU, labelling it as a scam.