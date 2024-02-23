Telangana: Two year deadline for SLBC tunnel, Dindi works

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to complete the SLBC tunnel and Dindi projects within two years.

At a review here on Thursday, the minister blamed “the gross negligence of the BRS government” for the inordinate delay in executing the SLBC tunnel and Dindi project. Assuring total cooperation from the government, Uttam directed the officials and the contracting agencies to undertake the pending works on a war footing.

Of the 44 km SLBC tunnel, work on about nine km is incomplete. Uttam asked the officials to start work at both ends so that the nine-km stretch would be completed early. When officials informed him that the contracting agencies put the tentative time frame for the works at two years, the minister said that the works should be completed in a time-bound manner.

Uttam directed Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja to form a committee with a team of officials to resolve all problems and technical hitches related to the tunnel works. He said the Dindi and Pendli Pakala reservoirs should be completed immediately. Almost 95% of the works were completed, and another `90 crore was required for land acquisition, he was informed. He asked officials to conduct a review once a week on SLBC tunnel works.