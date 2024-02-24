HMWSSB Managing Director directs officials to make micro-level plans to meet drinking water supply demand

HYDERABAD: Following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s directive to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water within Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas, HMWSSB Managing Director C Sudarshan Reddy directed the officials to devise micro-level plans at the field level to meet the drinking water supply demand for the next five months.

In a review meeting at the HMWSSB head office on Friday, Sudarshan outlined the preparations for emergency pumping to draw additional water from the water reservoirs to fulfil the demand. He emphasised the need for regular monitoring of water supplies to various areas and instructed officials to arrange for water tanker deliveries in case of insufficient supply.

In case of absence of linemen at the field level, alternative arrangements should be made. If there is a supply of contaminated water and leakages, the problem should be identified and resolved within 24 hours.

Complaints about drinking water supply, water shortage and low pressure problems and other issues should be given priority. Special teams should be formed under CGMs to monitor and resolve them.

It was suggested to submit proposals for additional filling stations depending on the demand. He said that every general manager should monitor the inflow in coordination with transmission officials.