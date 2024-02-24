Telangana High Court interim stay on termination of additional public prosecutors

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court has granted an interim stay until February 29 on the termination of two additional public prosecutors G Shyam Rao and P Sammaiah. The petitioners, representing V-Additional District and Sessions Judge and Senior Civil Judge-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge, Bodhan, respectively, sought relief from termination and quashing of an First Information Report (FIR) filed against them.

The FIR registered on November 13, 2023, at the Bodhan police station in Nizamabad district, accused the petitioners of offences under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 129 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951. The complainant, L Shivanandam, a deputy executive engineer who was a flying squad member engaged in the election code enforcement, alleged that the petitioners participated in an election campaign in violation of election rules.

Following an inquiry, the petitioners were terminated from their service. They argued that the FIR and subsequent termination were an abuse of legal process.