Telangana: RGUKT inter 1st-year student dies by suicide

ADILABAD: A 17-year-old student, T Shirisha, killed herself by hanging inside her hostel room at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT Basara, in Nirmal district, on Thursday night. Shirisha, a native of Dhavuru village in Manuru mandal of Sangareddy district, was pursuing her intermediate first-year studies.

The incident took place when Shirisha’s classmates were attending their study hours. Upon being alerted, the staff shifted her to the campus hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. After a postmortem examination at the Nirmal government hospital, her body was handed over to her parents.

During an investigation, the police recovered a suicide note in her room. In the letter, Shirisha expressed her inability to move on in her life without her recently deceased relative who had also taken his life.

Though she regretted her decision, she stated that life had no meaning for her without her relative and that she was joining him.

Basara police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Suicide prevention helpline

040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)