‘1.35 crore devotees visited Medaram Jatara, over 5,000 missing kids reunited’

MULUGU: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) expressed her gratitude to the state government, Mulugu district administration, and police for the successful conclusion of the Medaram Jatara on Saturday.

Addressing media persons, the minister informed that as of Saturday afternoon, approximately 1.35 crore devotees offered prayers to the tribal deities during the jatara.

The minister also informed that there were 5,090 reported cases of missing children during the event, out of which the Women and Child Welfare department successfully reunited 5,062 children with their parents.

The remaining 28 missing children were in the care of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) staff near Jampanna Vagu. She instructed the officials to facilitate the reunion of these children with their parents.

Seethakka mentioned that a total of 20 departments, led by Collector Ila Tripathi and Superintendent of Police Dr P Shabarish, worked towards ensuring smooth conduct of the jatara.

“The district administration undertook repair works on the roads and in Medaram village and Jampanna Vagu, which were affected by recent heavy rains and floods,” she said.