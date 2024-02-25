Retired Khammam cop to donate pension

KHAMMAM: A 78-year-old retired armed reserve (AR) constable, Gulam Jaffer, contributed his pension of Rs 21,000 for February to the state government.

Gulam Jaffer, who began his service as an AR constable in 1961 and retired in 1981, hails from Khammam town. On Saturday, he announced his decision to donate his one-month pension to the government after “witnessing the financial challenges plaguing the state treasury.” He said that as a citizen of the country he felt the need to contribute back to the nation for the opportunities it has provided.

He further called upon the business community and senior government officials to join him in contributing to the state government’s relief efforts, which, according to him, are hampered by insufficient funds.

Gulam Jaffer submitted an application to the district collector, requesting that his February month pension be credited to the government’s account.