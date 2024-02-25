Telangana BJP discusses LS polls with Shah

HYDERABAD / SANGAREDDY: Telangana BJP leaders on Saturday reached Delhi for a crucial meeting regarding the selection of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections with Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah.

According to sources, the delegation from Telangana, led by Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, discussed the selection of candidates and the party’s election campaign in the state.

The delegation also included BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman.

According to sources, the BJP delegation briefed Shah on the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra which is currently underway in the state.

Raghu targets Jagga Reddy

Meanwhile, former MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Saturday accused Congress working president T Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) of constantly criticising the BJP only to be in the limelight.

Raghunandan Rao, addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy as part of the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra, also criticised talk of BRS-BJP tie-up.

Yatra in Khammam today

The BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra will be launched in the erstwhile Khammam district on Sunday.

The yatra will be launched from the Rama temple in Bhadrachalam by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai.