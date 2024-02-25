Telangana HC reinstates circular on distribution of work in consumer forum

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court has reinstated a circular dated December 16, 2022, on the jurisdictional distribution of complaint cases among the three commissions of the TS Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (TSCDRC) operating within Hyderabad district.

The bench, comprising Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice N Tukaramji, was hearing a writ petition filed by Thakur Raghavendra Singh, an advocate, challenging a letter issued by the TSCDRC on April 27, 2023.

The dispute centred around the distribution of complaint cases among District Commissions I, II and III, all situated at the Chandra Vihar Complex, MJ Road, Nampally. The state government had on October 12, 2021, issued a GO empowering the president of District Commission-1 to designate the territorial jurisdiction of these commissions.

Subsequently, a circular was issued by the then president on December 16, 2022, outlining the territorial jurisdiction for each commission, which took effect from January 1, 2023.

However, following a representation by the District Consumer Fora Advocates Association, expressing concern over the distribution of territorial jurisdiction, the TSCDRC issued an order on April 27, 2023, suspending the circular until further notice.

During the court proceedings, counsel for the petitioner argued that the power to allocate cases among the commissions, previously vested in the president had led to arbitrary decision-making and raised concerns about the fair distribution of workload.

On the other hand, counsel for the Association contended that their representation primarily aimed to address the issue of workload distribution, especially considering instances where commissions with lesser workload concluded proceedings early.

Moreover, objections were raised regarding the maintainability of the writ petition, questioning the petitioner’s standing as a practising advocate in the Consumer Fora.

After hearing the arguments, the bench set aside the impugned order issued by the state forum and reinstated the circular dated December 16, 2022. However, the bench suggested that if necessary, amendments could be made by the in-charge president to ensure equitable allocation of cases.