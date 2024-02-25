Telangana: Man run over by lorry after being 'kicked' by govt officer, dies

HYDERABAD: A man who sought money after cleaning cars at traffic signals in Telangana's Nizamabad district died after being run over by a tipper lorry allegedly when a government officer travelling in a four-wheeler kicked him following an argument, police said on Saturday.

The argument broke out on Thursday evening when the man started cleaning the window panes of the officer's car at a traffic junction in Armoor area despite not being told to do so, they said.

Following the argument, the officer alighted from the car and allegedly kicked the man who came under the wheels of a tipper lorry which was coming from behind, they said.

A case was registered based on a complaint of the victim's relatives against the "person driving the car" under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the matter is being investigated, police said.

A police official said efforts are on to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, a case has also been booked under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the driver of the tipper lorry, he added.