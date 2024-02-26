Kavitha will be arrested if it benefits BJP, BRS: Jagga

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy on Sunday said that BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s “involvement” in Delhi liquor scam has become a tool in the larger conspiracy of the BJP to prevent Rahul Gandhi from becoming the prime minister.

“Kavitha will be arrested if the BJP thinks that the move will benefit them and the BRS,” he said. During an informal chat with the media, he said that the BJP and BRS lack ideologies and are resorting to petty politics.

Jagga Reddy said that the BRS and BJP are thinking that they can gain sympathy ahead of Lok Sabha elections by arresting Kavitha.

He said that the BJP is enacting a new drama by claiming that they will not have an alliance with the BRS. Responding to BJP state president G Kishan Reddy’s comments on alliance, he said that the former’s statements have no sanctity.