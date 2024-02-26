Telangana: Chief secretary asks officials to ensure adequate water supply in summer

NALGONDA: In view of deficit rainfall in 2021-22 and 2022-23, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has issued instructions to all district collectors to review the drinking water situation in rural and urban areas this summer by setting up an effective action plan and monitoring mechanism to ensure that every household gets drinking water.
The CS ordered a review of the existing drinking water situation, water source and drinking water supply process with the rural water supplies engineers and municipal commissioners of the respective districts. Every bore well in every gram panchayat and municipality should be inspected and find out whether there is any need for flushing or repair, Santhi Kumari ordered.
All the sources of Mission Bhagiratha and their respective power bores should be examined. She ordered that the details of bore wells and pump sets be repaired in the respective districts and municipalities and the details of their estimated cost should be obtained in proforma and sent to the principal secretaries of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development or MAUD department.
The CS directed that all necessary works must be completed by March 20. The necessary funds for the completed works should be obtained through the Special Development Fund (SDF) or Assembly Constituency Development Programme (ACDP) and the Finance Commission. She also directed that senior district-level officials should be appointed as drinking water special officers to monitor the progress of the works and to ensure adequate water supply to all households.