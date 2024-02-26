Telangana: Chief secretary asks officials to ensure adequate water supply in summer

NALGONDA: In view of deficit rainfall in 2021-22 and 2022-23, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has issued instructions to all district collectors to review the drinking water situation in rural and urban areas this summer by setting up an effective action plan and monitoring mechanism to ensure that every household gets drinking water.

The CS ordered a review of the existing drinking water situation, water source and drinking water supply process with the rural water supplies engineers and municipal commissioners of the respective districts. Every bore well in every gram panchayat and municipality should be inspected and find out whether there is any need for flushing or repair, Santhi Kumari ordered.