HYDERABAD: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, BRS MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that it was not possible for her to appear before the probe agency on Monday due to ‘pressing onerous engagements’. She asked the CBI to put the notice in abeyance.

Responding to the CBI summons in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, Kavitha wanted the probe agency to withdraw the notice issued to her under Section 41A of CrPC.

“I may request you to revoke or withdraw the notice as it appears to be sent by invoking Section 41A of CrPC while not being aware or conscious of the earlier notice sent under Section 160 of CrPC,” Kavitha said in her letter to the CBI.

“In the light of my pressing onerous engagements coupled with my commitment to the people of my state, and taking into consideration the necessity of my personal presence in my state while the Lok Sabha elections are underway, your good-self may consider keeping such notice in abeyance,” Kavitha said.

The BRS MLC wanted the CBI to consider the entire matter with objective understanding and appreciation regarding her onerous engagements, duties and responsibilities towards the people of the state with whom she scheduled to attend several one-to-one personal meetings in the next six weeks or so spread over different districts thereby rendering her practically incapable of appearing before the CBI in person on Monday.

Kavitha, however, said that if the CBI requires her to answer any queries or questions or to seek any information from her, she shall be always available to appear before the agency through virtual mode, on prior intimation.