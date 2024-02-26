Telangana Kids challenge temple on park land

ADILABAD: The decision of the Adilabad municipal council to allow a temple to be constructed on land meant for a children’s park has brought attention to the issue of encroachment in the town.

In 2021, the council approved a budget of Rs 25 lakh to develop a park on the open space near the Uma Maheshwara temple in Ward No. 37 under the Pattana Pragathi scheme. However, earlier in January this year, the council passed a resolution granting a no-objection certificate to the construction of the Ayyappa Dhayana Mandiram in the same location, survey numbers 352 and 353, where previously the council had allocated funds for the children’s park.

As many as 23 children from the Old Housing Board Colony here wrote a letter to Chief Justice Alok Aradhe over the issue. A few days ago, a division bench, led by the CJ, took suo moto cognisance of the issue in the interest of public welfare. The court has issued notices to the Adilabad municipal commissioner and other departments, asking them to submit a comprehensive ‘action taken report’ before the next scheduled hearing on March 7. Based on the court’s directions, the commissioner and RDO inspected the site. Former commissioner Shailaja is suspected of supporting the encroachers.