Telangana: Lite byte

Killing 2 birds with one stone

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent another notice to BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam. But hold your breath — it wasn’t the same old one. The first notice, on December 2, 2022, was like a polite RSVP, invoking Section 160 CrPC — the standard “come to the witness stand” note. The county’s premier investigating agency, clearly in the mood for some drama, has now sent notice number two — under Sector 41A! This one has more serious tone to it and it’s served when the officer smells a whiff of mischief in the air. In the same breath, the CBI sent summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A buzz in the political circles is that the BJP, the party in power at the Centres, wants Kavitha to depose against Kejriwal. Is BJP aiming to kill two birds with one stone.

High demand for ticket in largest constituency

Malkajgiri, the largest Lok Sabha constituency in terms of electors, has suddenly become the most sought after segment among the ticket aspirants of all political parties. It is the seat vacated by A Revanth Reddy after he assumed charge as Telangana chief minister. In the ruling Congress, a host of leaders, including Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, Jetti Kusuma Kumar and Survey Satyanarayana, are reportedly vying for the ticket. In the BJP, former minister Eatala Rajender, P Muralidhar Rao and Chada Suresh Reddy are among the aspirants. In the Opposition BRS too, leaders are hoping to land the Malkajgiri ticket as the party secured all the seven seats that fall under this Lok Sabha segment in the recent Assembly elections. These aspiring candidates have to first win the confidence of their respective leadership. Winning the election comes later.