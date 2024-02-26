Telangana: Over 3.96L Prajavani applications cleared

HYDERABAD: With an objective to address the problems raised by the people during Prajavani, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has entrusted the responsibility of supervising the programme to the newly appointed State Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy.

The government has so far cleared 3,96,224 out of 4,90,825 applications it received during Prajavani.

The chief minister, according to sources, has decided to accord top priority to the programme, which was launched on the second day after the Congress formed the government in the state. As part of this decision, the CM gave additional responsibility of supervising the Prajavani programme to Chinna Reddy. The Planning Board vice-chairman would review the Prajavani programme twice a month. He will also coordinate with the departments concerned.

Chinna Reddy will also participate in Prajavani to be conducted on every Tuesday and Friday at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. If necessary, he would review the programme on a weekly basis.