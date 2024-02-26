Telangana: Will arrest of leaders impact BRS in Lok Sabha polls?

KARIMNAGAR: The recent arrests of BRS leaders and corporators in connection with cases of alleged land grabbing has left the pink party cadre worried. They believe that such developments will have adverse impact on the electoral performance of the BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This is more so in the party’s unit in Karimnagar where confusion and chaos prevails in the party rank and file as 12 BRS leaders, including Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) corporators, landed in Karimnagar jail.

Most of the pink party leaders who were arrested are believed to be the followers of Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, who also served as a minister in K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet.

During the party meetings held recently, several leaders expressed the fear that if this trend of their colleagues landing in jail continues, the BRS may face tough time in winning the elections.

The party is mostly likely to allot the Karimnagar ticket to the former MP B Vinod Kumar.