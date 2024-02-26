Telangana: Will arrest of leaders impact BRS in Lok Sabha polls?

KARIMNAGAR: The recent arrests of BRS leaders and corporators in connection with cases of alleged land grabbing has left the pink party cadre worried. They believe that such developments will have adverse impact on the electoral performance of the BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
This is more so in the party’s unit in Karimnagar where confusion and chaos prevails in the party rank and file as 12 BRS leaders, including Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) corporators, landed in Karimnagar jail.
Most of the pink party leaders who were arrested are believed to be the followers of Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, who also served as a minister in K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet.
During the party meetings held recently, several leaders expressed the fear that if this trend of their colleagues landing in jail continues, the BRS may face tough time in winning the elections.
The party is mostly likely to allot the Karimnagar ticket to the former MP B Vinod Kumar.
It may be mentioned here that in 2019 elections, Vinod failed in his attempt to retain the seat he won in 2014. But Chandrasekhar appointed him as the State Planning Board vice-chairman. He resigned from the post after suffering defeat in the recent Assembly elections.
In the past few days, he has been holding meetings and reaching out to people with an aim to regain the Karimnagar LS seat.
Meanwhile, the minority voters, who have supported the BRS in the last 10 years, are now leaning towards the ruling Congress.
“Besides these arrests, the Muslim votes moving towards the Congress is another challenge being faced by the BRS. If the leadership doesn’t focus on these issues and resolve them at the earliest, it will be very difficult for the BRS to win the election,” said a local leader.