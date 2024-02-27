Telangana 3rd in per capita urban spending: Report

HYDERABAD: Telangana ranked third in the country in urban monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) during 2022–23, according to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey: 2022–23, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The state’s MPCE in rural and urban areas is better than neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

In Telangana, the average MPCE stands at Rs 4,802 in rural areas and Rs 8,158 in urban areas. In comparison, it is Rs 4,870 in rural and Rs 6,782 in urban areas in Andhra Pradesh and Rs 4,397 in rural and Rs 7,666 in urban areas in Karnataka. The national average MPCE is Rs 3,860 in rural areas and Rs 6,521 in urban areas.

Further breakdown reveals that the average MPCE among self-employed individuals is Rs 6,067, for regular wage/salaried earners it is Rs 7,146, for casual labourers it is Rs 4,379, and it is Rs 8,619 for others.

The average estimated MPCE for 2022–23 stands at Rs 3,773 in rural India and Rs 6,459 in urban India. However, the majority of spending is allocated to non-food items. Specifically, expenditure on food amounts to Rs 1,750 in rural areas and Rs 2,530 in urban areas, while non-food expenses reach Rs 2,023 in rural regions and Rs 3,929 in urban areas.

The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) is designed to gather information on the consumption of goods and services by households, along with auxiliary details on household characteristics and demographic particulars. The data collected from HCES aids in understanding consumption and expenditure patterns, as well as the standard of living and well-being of households. Additionally, it provides insights into budget shares of different commodity groups used for the preparation of official Consumer Price Indices (CPIs) and assists in deriving various macroeconomic indicators.