Telangana: W3 Hospitality director sentenced to jail for contempt of court

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday sentenced K Nandu Kumar, Director of W3 Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd, to one month simple imprisonment and a fine of `2,000 in a contempt of court case. However, the sentence was suspended for four weeks to allow Nandu Kumar to appeal.

The contempt case was initiated based on allegations by actor Daggubati Venkatesh of willful and deliberate violation of an interim order dated August 10, 2021, directing both Venkatesh and W3 Hospitality Services to maintain status quo regarding construction on a particular property.

According to Venkatesh, W3 Hospitality Services, represented by Nandu Kumar, had filed a writ petition challenging the actions of certain authorities regarding the property in question. Despite the interim direction to maintain status quo, it was alleged that the company proceeded with construction activities, violating the court order.

The court examined the facts of the case along with relevant documents and found evidence supporting the petitioner’s claim.

Reports from the deputy city planner and the counter filed by Nandu Kumar in the contempt case indicated that construction had indeed continued after the issuance of the interim order.

The contention raised by Nandu Kumar’s counsel regarding the seizure of the premises on August 10, 2021, was dismissed by the court, citing evidence to the contrary.