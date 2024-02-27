Under BRS, Telangana debt repayment costs increased to Rs 70K cr per yr: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that the previous BRS government has pushed Telangana into bankruptcy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the state’s debt repayment commitment, which was just Rs 6,000 crore per annum in 2014, has now increased to Rs 70,000 crore per year against a revenue income of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

He said that the state has been forced into a situation where it has no way out but to take new loans to repay the existing debts incurred during the BRS regime.

He was speaking to the media after launching the Rs 1 crore personal accident insurance scheme for all the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employees under the corporate salary package scheme. Around 43,000 SCCL workers will be covered under this scheme in addition to the bank-enabled benefits.

The chief minister said that at a time when he along with Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had invested all their energies to ensure financial discipline, the BRS and BJP had no moral right to question them.

He said that they are trying to resolve the problems created by the previous government. He reiterated that the economic destruction perpetrated by the BRS in just one decade is more than what would be possible in 100 years.

Dares BRS, BJP for a debate

Further, Revanth challenged the BRS and BJP for a debate on the poll promises made and honoured by these parties in the last 10 years and his government in the last two months. He said that he was ready to call a special session of the Assembly for the purpose.

He sought to know if the BJP is ready to debate the promise of bringing black money from Swiss banks and creating and providing two crore jobs every year.

“Kishan Reddy is asking people to vote for the BJP for the third time. Why? Is it to gun down the farmers? What are the farmers asking for? Just MSP. There is no difference between Narendra Modi and KCR. Both have caused huge loss to Telangana in some way or other,” Revanth said.

Two more guarantees

The chief minister said that his government will be implementing two more guarantees — LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and free electricity up to 200 units to white ration card holders — from Tuesday.

Revanth slammed the opposition parties for not attending the launch of welfare schemes, despite sending a formal invitation. “These parties (BRS andBJP) neither have responsibility nor accountability,” the chief minister said.

He said that as his government was keen on accountability, it decided to take the white ration card as criteria for making one eligible to receive benefits under welfare schemes. He said that the BRS government had wasted Rs 22,000 crore public money as it extemded the benefits to ineligible persons.

He, however, said that all the eligible applicants can apply for the schemes at the designated offices. Identification of the beneficiaries for welfare schemes is a continuous process and it is being carried out transparently, he said.

Skill development centres

The chief minister said that the state government will soon be launching Ambedkar skill development centres in each district headquarters to impart training to women and poor students. He said that the his government will also provide e-learning to the students who are preparing for the competitive exams as part of an initiative to create a level playing field.

Speaking about the insurance scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Rs 1 crore insurance scheme for workers is unprecedented in the country and that it was made possible only in the Indiramma Rajyam under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.