BRS N’kurnool MP Ramulu to join BJP

HYDERABAD: In a major setback for the BRS, Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu is all set to join the BJP. He is expecting a BJP ticket for him or his son Bharat to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The 71-year-old has not been on good terms with BRS district president Guvvala Balaraju and other leaders. Ramulu and his Bharat are likely to join the BJP very soon.

A native of Gunduru village in Kalwakurthy mandal, Ramulu previously worked as a government teacher. After quitting government service, he joined politics in 1994. He was elected as an MLA on a TDP ticket thrice — in the 1994, 1999 and 2009 elections — from Achampet Assembly segment.

He served as the sports and youth services minister in N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. After the formation of Telangana state, he quit the TDP and joined the BRS (then TRS). He went on to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Nagarkurnool.