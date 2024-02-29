PM Modi to arrive in Telangana on a two-day visit

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to tour the state on March 4 and 5.

According to the tentative schedule, Modi will arrive in Adilabad at 10.20 am on March 4 from Nagpur. He will inaugurate and dedicate various projects and also lay foundation stones for some development works in Adilabad. Later, he will address a public meeting at 11 am.

He will leave for Nanded and from there to Chennai. After attending programmes in Chennai, the prime minister will arrive at Begumpet airport at 7.45 pm on March 4. He will stay at Raj Bhavan.

On March 5, the prime minister will reach Sangareddy, where he will inaugurate a few projects and lay foundation to some new projects. He will address a public meeting at Sangareddy in the afternoon. The PM will leave for Bhubaneswar from Begumpet at 1 pm on March 5.

Laxman sure of BJP securing Hyd LS seat

Meanwhile, BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said that the saffron party will capture the Hyderabad seat, which is considered the bastion of AIMIM, in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the gathering at Charminar during the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, he said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is an opportunist who joins hands with any party that comes to power. “Give the BJP an opportunity and see how Hyderabad will be developed,” he said.