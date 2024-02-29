PM Modi to arrive in Telangana on a two-day visit

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to tour the state on March 4 and 5.
According to the tentative schedule, Modi will arrive in Adilabad at 10.20 am on March 4 from Nagpur. He will inaugurate and dedicate various projects and also lay foundation stones for some development works in Adilabad. Later, he will address a public meeting at 11 am.
He will leave for Nanded and from there to Chennai. After attending programmes in Chennai, the prime minister will arrive at Begumpet airport at 7.45 pm on March 4. He will stay at Raj Bhavan.
On March 5, the prime minister will reach Sangareddy, where he will inaugurate a few projects and lay foundation to some new projects. He will address a public meeting at Sangareddy in the afternoon. The PM will leave for Bhubaneswar from Begumpet at 1 pm on March 5.
Laxman sure of BJP securing Hyd LS seat
Meanwhile, BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said that the saffron party will capture the Hyderabad seat, which is considered the bastion of AIMIM, in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing the gathering at Charminar during the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, he said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is an opportunist who joins hands with any party that comes to power. “Give the BJP an opportunity and see how Hyderabad will be developed,” he said.
Later addressing the media, Laxman informed that the BJP candidates will be finalised during the party’s parliamentary board meeting to be held on Thursday.
“The BJP is the future of Telangana. We will win the most number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” the BJP MP said.
Criticising the Congress, he said: “After the Congress formed the government, conditions were put for extending benefits in various welfare schemes and the number of beneficiaries too have been reduced.”
Laxman said that the “position of Congress has turned worse” in the entire country. He pointed out that in the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress MLAs voted against the party.
He claimed that the nine BRS sitting MPs are not ready to contest and are in touch with the saffron party.