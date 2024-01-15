PM Modi shouldn’t lead rituals at Ayodhya: Telangana minister

KARIMNAGAR: Hitting out at the BJP-led Union government, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar accused the saffron party of using Hindu Dharma for political gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He took an indirect dig at the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya stating that it is a mere marketing strategy.

Addressing at a media interaction on Sunday, Prabhakar emphasised the importance of following Hindu traditions in auspicious programmes, suggesting that such events should ideally involve a couple, akin to Lord or Goddess installation ceremonies. “A single man shouldn’t lead such a ceremony,” he opined.

Responding to BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s statement about former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attempting to topple the Congress government after the Lok Sabha elections, Prabhakar dismissed Sanjay’s comments as speculative and compared them to astrological prediction. “Does Sanjay know what goes on in the Congress? Are BRS leaders telling him about their intentions (to topple the Congress government),” he asked.

Prabhakar urged the public to vote for the Congress in the upcoming General Elections, asserting that Congress governments in the state- and central-level could bring about more development in Telangana.