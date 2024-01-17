Telangana

Congress vows to address issues of Sikhs in Telangana

The party will also strive to set up a Sikh residential school in the state, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi added.
CWC Member and Telangana Incharge, Deepa Das Munshi participated in the meeting of Telangana Sikh Community meeting organised by AICC Minority Department in Hyderabad on Tuesday
CWC Member and Telangana Incharge, Deepa Das Munshi participated in the meeting of Telangana Sikh Community meeting organised by AICC Minority Department in Hyderabad on Tuesday(Photo | Express)
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to address the issues about the Sikh community in Telangana, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi on Tuesday promised that the Congress would exert pressure on the state government to establish the Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation as per the Minority Declaration released by the grand old party in the run-up to the Assembly elections last year.

Addressing the Sikh community at a meeting organised by the AICC minority department, Deepa said the Congress will give prominence to the Sikhs. The party will also strive to set up a Sikh residential school in the state, she added.

S Harmender Singh, general secretary of the Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee, demanded that the state government set up at least one residential school for Sikhs, allot land for the community and provide a monthly honorarium to granthis and sewadars, as is extended to priests of all religions.

Congress
Deepa Dasmunshi
issues of Sikhs in Telangana

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com