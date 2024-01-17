Congress vows to address issues of Sikhs in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a bid to address the issues about the Sikh community in Telangana, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi on Tuesday promised that the Congress would exert pressure on the state government to establish the Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation as per the Minority Declaration released by the grand old party in the run-up to the Assembly elections last year.



Addressing the Sikh community at a meeting organised by the AICC minority department, Deepa said the Congress will give prominence to the Sikhs. The party will also strive to set up a Sikh residential school in the state, she added.