Fourth industrial revolution centre to be launched in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) will be launched in Hyderabad on February 28 during BioAsia 2024 with the theme of ‘State Health Tech Landscape’.

An agreement to this effect was made during the visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his team to the WEF at Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Revanth held a meeting with WEF president Borge Brende to further the initiative.

Notably, this will be the first C4IR centre — an autonomous and non-profit organisation — that will focus on healthcare and life sciences and the 19th C4IR centre overall. The Telangana government is hoping that such a project will spur employment.