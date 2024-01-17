Fourth industrial revolution centre to be launched in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) will be launched in Hyderabad on February 28 during BioAsia 2024 with the theme of ‘State Health Tech Landscape’.
An agreement to this effect was made during the visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his team to the WEF at Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Revanth held a meeting with WEF president Borge Brende to further the initiative.
Notably, this will be the first C4IR centre — an autonomous and non-profit organisation — that will focus on healthcare and life sciences and the 19th C4IR centre overall. The Telangana government is hoping that such a project will spur employment.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said: “The World Economic Forum’s broader vision is in tandem with the targets of the Telangana government, which is why coordination was made possible. We are committed to improving people’s lives through enhanced lifestyles and quality of living standards. While the World Economic Forum is focused on a world level, the Telangana government is concentrating on the four crore population of the state.
With this collaboration, it is easy to achieve the target of providing good living conditions to the people of the state through science and technology.”
Telangana to be made a health-tech hub
IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the Telangana government has focused on converting the state into a health-tech hub.
Dr Shyam Bishen, head of the World Economic Forum Centre for Health and Healthcare, said that India in general and Telangana in particular have all the opportunities to become the leader for the future of health-tech and life sciences.
He said that the initiative will lay a path for coordination between state-run entities and small and medium-scale industries as well as provide employment opportunities.