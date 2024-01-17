‘GF boss’ bus for senior Congress leader sparks debate in Telangana

Additionally, the combination GF represents “Gandhi Family”, while the digits 8055 are interpreted to symbolise “boss”. Together, it is believed to represent “Gandhi Family is Boss”.



However, a party source said the message “Gandhi Family is Boss” is not to be taken literally but is meant as an expression of affection and loyalty to the party’s leadership.



However, BRS leaders have taken a critical stance, mocking the state leadership for presenting a “luxurious” bus to Rahul Gandhi. In response, the Congress clarified that the bus was a donation from a party supporter, with neither the government nor the party having any ownership stake in it.



As Rahul embarks on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, advocating for social, economic, and political justice in the country, he will travel in this bus, engaging with the public along the way.