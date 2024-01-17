Telangana MLC nominations: Congress may pick Balmoori

HYDERABAD: Two days before the deadline for filing nominations for two vacant MLC seats under the MLA quota ends, the ruling Congress was reportedly making changes to its list of candidates on Tuesday.
It was initially speculated that Addanki Dayakar and TPCC working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud were the frontrunners for the party’s nominations. However, according to sources, the Congress is now reportedly planning to replace Mahesh Kumar with NSUI state president Balmoori Venkat.
Though the party has not made any official statement to this effect, it is expected to announce its candidates on Wednesday.
Sources said that the party has informed the candidates to get the required documents ready to file the nominations after the official announcement is made.
The rumoured inclusion of Venkat in the list of candidates adds a new dimension to the party’s approach.
It is learnt that a close confidant of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi has recommended Venkat’s name. Given the fact that the Congress is encouraging youngsters, Venkat is very likely to be nominated, sources added.
While the party is closely working on its permutations and combinations, it is learnt that Mahesh Kumar is quite upset by the latest developments. He expected that the party would officially announce his name before Sankranti. However, suddenly names of two other contenders surfaced.
Asked to comment on the reports, Mahesh Kumar said that the party has not taken any decision yet. He said that he was hopeful of the party nominating him.
Seniors back Mahesh
Meanwhile, a few senior leaders, including ministers, held a meeting with AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi on Tuesday.
The leaders reportedly asked her to consider seniority of Mahesh Kumar while finalising the nominations as Venkat would get more opportunities in the future. The Congress Legislative Party office staff, meanwhile, collected signatures of the proposers of the nominees at Gandhi Bhavan.
As of Tuesday, no nominations were filed for the two seats. The elections, if needed, will be held on January 29.