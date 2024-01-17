Telangana MLC nominations: Congress may pick Balmoori

HYDERABAD: Two days before the deadline for filing nominations for two vacant MLC seats under the MLA quota ends, the ruling Congress was reportedly making changes to its list of candidates on Tuesday.

It was initially speculated that Addanki Dayakar and TPCC working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud were the frontrunners for the party’s nominations. However, according to sources, the Congress is now reportedly planning to replace Mahesh Kumar with NSUI state president Balmoori Venkat.

Though the party has not made any official statement to this effect, it is expected to announce its candidates on Wednesday.