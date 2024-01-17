Three die in kite-flying mishaps in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD/ SIDDIPET: Three persons, including two minors, lost their lives allegedly due to the injuries sustained in kite flying-related accidents in the city on Monday.
As many as eight people have died in such mishaps in the four days during the festive Makar Sankranti period in Hyderabad and its outskirts, including Sangareddy, police said.
An 11-year-old boy Md Salman was found dead at Masak Tank after being reported missing for hours. A student at the local madrasa, Salman had stepped out of the house early on Monday without informing his mother.
However, when he didn’t return by late evening, his mother grew worried and started looking for him. Later at night, she filed a missing complaint at the Masab Tank police station.
During the probe, the investigators traced Salman’s body to the third floor of a five-storied under-construction building situated about 100 metres from his residence.
Upon being questioned, the building security guard told the cops that he had earlier prevented many children entry to the building for flying kites but added that they could have secretly entered the premises when he went away.
After finding Manja and kites, the cops suspect that Salman might have slipped and fallen from the fifth floor to the third and succumbed to the injuries. The case has been altered from missing persons to suspicious death. Salman’s body was handed over to his mother after the autopsy, the cops added.
Fell down the elevator shaft
In another incident, a man died after falling from the fifth floor to the second in an elevator shaft in Madhura Nagar.
According to the cops, the deceased, Kapil Dev Chauhan, had been drinking with his friends since the morning and fell down the stairs and into the lift shaft while making his way to the terrace.
The upper three floors of the five-storied building are still under construction, the police said, adding that Kapil, after informing the owner, Babu Rao, headed to the terrace for flying kites when he fell and sustained grievous injuries.
Madhura Nagar police have registered a case against Babu Rao for not putting up any safety measures for the shaft.
7-year-old found dead
In a separate case, a seven-year-old boy died after falling from a compound wall while trying to retrieve his kite from a tree in the Cherlapally industrial area. According to the cops, the deceased, Prince, was flying kites with his friends and neighbours when he, along with an 18-year-old man, ventured into the forest area to recover their kite that had fallen among the trees.
The police suspect that Prince got up the wall with assistance from the 18-year-old and died after falling from the wall. Two local shepherds walking past the secluded area saw the duo and informed the police.
Cherlapally police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Two electrocuted in Sangareddy district
Two other persons died in two separate instances of kite flying-related accidents in Sangareddy district on Monday.
A 22-year-old youth, Shivakumar, was electrocuted while trying to recover his kite that was stuck between two electrical wires in Potpally village of Jharasangam Mandal.
While he was taken to the Zaheerabad Government Hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. Jharasangam police have registered a case and begun the probe.
In another case, a 35-year-old man died after coming in contact with a live wire near his house in Jogipet. According to the police, the deceased, Subrahmanyam was flying kites with his children and tried to retrieve the kite stuck near the wires near his residence when he was electrocuted. Jogipet police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.