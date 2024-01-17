Three die in kite-flying mishaps in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD/ SIDDIPET: Three persons, including two minors, lost their lives allegedly due to the injuries sustained in kite flying-related accidents in the city on Monday.

As many as eight people have died in such mishaps in the four days during the festive Makar Sankranti period in Hyderabad and its outskirts, including Sangareddy, police said.



An 11-year-old boy Md Salman was found dead at Masak Tank after being reported missing for hours. A student at the local madrasa, Salman had stepped out of the house early on Monday without informing his mother.



However, when he didn’t return by late evening, his mother grew worried and started looking for him. Later at night, she filed a missing complaint at the Masab Tank police station.