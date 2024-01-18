BRS corporator among three held for grabbing land in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: As part of the crackdown against land encroachment, three persons, including a BRS corporator, were arrested over charges of land grabbing and cheating in the city on Wednesday.

According to the One Town police, the accused — Thota Ramulu, division 12 corporator, Nimmashetti Shyam, a BRS leader, and Cheeti Rama Rao — had threatened Kotha Raji Reddy over a piece of land he owned in Bhagath Nagar. Even though Kotha had lodged complaints earlier, no action was taken against the accused during the rule of the erstwhile BRS government, sources said.

Recently, he approached Commissioner of Police (CP) Abhishek Mohanty with his issue. After reviewing the case, the officer directed the One Town police to register a case against the trio under Sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (mischief) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Karimnagar Police Commissionerate has recently set up a special investigation team (SIT) to crack down on land encroachment.