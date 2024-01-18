Kisan Morcha asks Telangana govt to resolve issues of farmers

KARIMNAGAR: A delegation of BJP Kisan Morcha, led by its state president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy, submitted a memorandum to Agriculture Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday, seeking resolution to issues being faced by Telangana farmers.

Sridhar Reddy demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy fulfil his promise of waiving farm loans under Rs 2 lakh as a gift to the farmers on December 9, the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. He also appealed to the state government to deposit Rythu Bandhu amounts in the bank accounts of farmers.

He alleged that the previous government, under K Chandrasekhar Rao, created several problems for farmers by not giving subsidies for agricultural machinery for the past 10 years. Even the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Yojana has not been implemented in the state, he added.