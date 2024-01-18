Mega District Selection Committee to be held in February: Komatireddy

NALGONDA: Roads and Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday announced that the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) will be held in February.

Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stones for various development programmes in Nalgonda, Reddy said that the group examinations would follow the UPSC model to prevent paper leaks, as happened during the previous government rule.

The minister said that a skill development centre will be established for the unemployed and training programmes will be conducted.

He expressed his commitment to transform Nalgonda into a model municipality, attributing the significant responsibility placed on him by the people who elected him as MLA for the fifth time.

“In the coming days, we will build Indiramma houses in Nalgonda and fulfil the dream of BC, SC, ST, and minority poor”, said Komatireddy adding that, “the benefits of welfare would be provided directly to the beneficiaries without the need to go around MLAs, as done by the then BRS government.”

He said that after deciding on the Cabinet, financial assistance including one Tola gold in Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes would be provided.