RBI issues fresh guidelines for state govt guarantees

Though most of the states are in different stages of development with diverse resource availability in terms of GSDP, own tax and non-tax revenue and central transfers, it is desirable for the state governments to consider fixing a ceiling on guarantees issued. Such a ceiling should have clarity, transparency, sanctity and operational relevance and should be backed by legislative statute, it said.

The fresh guidelines from RBI come at a time when the Congress government is preparing to present its first Budget. At present, Telangana limits the amount of annual incremental risk-weighted guarantees to 200% of the total Revenue Receipts of the preceding year. According to the white paper released recently by the Congress government, the government guaranteed loans raised by SPVs but are serviced by government amounts are worth Rs 1,27,208 crore.

Government-guaranteed loans, which are raised and serviced by SPVs, are Rs 95,462 crore and non-guaranteed loans, raised and serviced by SPVs/corporations/institutions, are worth Rs 59,414 crore.