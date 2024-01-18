X accounts of Tamilisai Soundarajan, K Kavitha hacked

HYDERABAD: Cybercriminals hacked the X accounts of State Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla. The office of the Governor took swift action by lodging a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police. Kavitha, taking to X, said that her X account was compromised and that she would officially file a complaint.

The Governor’s account was restored on Wednesday and she tweeted, “... I would like to express my gratitude to @TelenganaPolice(cyber cell) @TelanganaCOPs Indian #cyber crime coordination centre (14C)and @X India in recovering my X account ...past 3 days I was unable to access my account.”

These cybercrime incidents serve as a reminder of the increasing threat posed by hackers and cybercriminals.

A police official confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the breach of security.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla wrote on X: “My social media account experienced a brief unauthorised access. The suspicious activities and contents during this time do not reflect our values. Security measures have been reinforced, and we will observe a downtime to ensure security.”