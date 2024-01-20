Meeting with British MPs: Telangana CM says only democracy can solve world’s problems

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that strengthening democracy was the only imperative to solve problems of the world. He addressed British Parliamentarians at the historic Westminster Parliament building — commonly referred to as ‘Houses of Parliament’. Seven British MPs attended the meeting.
“Today the world is facing many challenges like war, terrorism, violence, denial of rights and assault on democracy. The problems are numerous but the answer is one — empowering people through democracy,” he said.
Speaking about the historical relationship and bond between the two countries, Revanth said: “Your country ruled India. My party, the Congress, fought for Independence. Both our countries must repeatedly take message of Mahatma Gandhi, who showed us how to fight for justice with truth and non-violence.”
Speaking of his own experience as a grass-root level political leader who became the chief minister of a “great state like Telangana”, Revanth said: “I am a farmer’s son, born and brought up in rural India. Only because of democracy and the Congress’ inclusive philosophy, I got this opportunity.”
“We have to create opportunities for everyone, which is the real strength of democracy,” he added.
Labour MP Virendra Sharma hosted the meeting.