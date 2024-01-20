Meeting with British MPs: Telangana CM says only democracy can solve world’s problems

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that strengthening democracy was the only imperative to solve problems of the world. He addressed British Parliamentarians at the historic Westminster Parliament building — commonly referred to as ‘Houses of Parliament’. Seven British MPs attended the meeting.

“Today the world is facing many challenges like war, terrorism, violence, denial of rights and assault on democracy. The problems are numerous but the answer is one — empowering people through democracy,” he said.