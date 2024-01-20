Telangana

Minor who stabbed two girls dies by suicide in Telangana

Upset over the girl not attending his birthday party, the minor allegedly stabbed the girl.
The two studied in the same school till Class 10. He allegedly started stalking her since she joined a college.
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A 16-year-old boy who stabbed two minor girls in Amberpet late on Thursday night was found dead on the Vidyanagar railway track. The Kacheguda railway police registered a case.

The minor boy attacked the Intermediate first-year student for spurning him. The two studied in the same school till Class 10. He allegedly started stalking her since she joined a college.

The girl reportedly refused to attend the birthday celebration of the boy on Thursday. Upset over it, he attacked the girl and her cousin with a weapon and fled. After this, the teenage went to Vidyanagar and threw himself under a passing train. Some railway employees found the boy’s body with severed head on Friday afternoon.

