Minor who stabbed two girls dies by suicide in Telangana

HYDERABAD : A 16-year-old boy who stabbed two minor girls in Amberpet late on Thursday night was found dead on the Vidyanagar railway track. The Kacheguda railway police registered a case.
The minor boy attacked the Intermediate first-year student for spurning him. The two studied in the same school till Class 10. He allegedly started stalking her since she joined a college.
The girl reportedly refused to attend the birthday celebration of the boy on Thursday. Upset over it, he attacked the girl and her cousin with a weapon and fled. After this, the teenage went to Vidyanagar and threw himself under a passing train. Some railway employees found the boy’s body with severed head on Friday afternoon.