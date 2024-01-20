Telangana

Wings India 2024: Panel discussions held on Day 2 of air show

Innovations and Inclusivity Take Flight at Wings India 2024 Panel Sessions
The Global Stars Aerobatic team performs during the second day of the Wings India 2024 International exhibition & conference on civil aviation at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan/ EPS)
HYDERABAD : The second day of Wings India 2024 on Friday saw a series of insightful roundtable and panel discussions on themes ranging from startups to women in aviation.

A roundtable on ‘Travel and Tourism’ was aimed to formulate a roadmap for the sustainable growth and development of India’s travel and tourism sector.

The discussion explored the way forward to position India as a prime destination and market in the global travel and tourism industry. The speakers emphasised that the Atal Tunnel and new green destinations have boosted local economies.

During the ‘Women in Aviation’ discussion, speakers shared their stories and insights on how women are making their mark in the sky, seeking specific training and influencing organisational dynamics despite the obstacles in their path.

A roundtable on ‘Drone Technology - Flight to the Future: Drones Revolutionising the Aviation Landscape’ discussed the ways in which drones are influencing the way individuals work across the globe.

The discussion delved into how drone technologies are transforming the lives of farmers by introducing innovative approaches to cultivation and sustainability.

On the second day of the aviation show, air services operator JetSetGo signed a 280 hybrid-electric aircraft deal, including 130 on option, worth over $1.3 billion with Electra.aero, Horizon Aircraft and Overair.

Wings India 2024 will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

