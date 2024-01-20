Wings India 2024: Panel discussions held on Day 2 of air show

HYDERABAD : The second day of Wings India 2024 on Friday saw a series of insightful roundtable and panel discussions on themes ranging from startups to women in aviation.

A roundtable on ‘Travel and Tourism’ was aimed to formulate a roadmap for the sustainable growth and development of India’s travel and tourism sector.

The discussion explored the way forward to position India as a prime destination and market in the global travel and tourism industry. The speakers emphasised that the Atal Tunnel and new green destinations have boosted local economies.