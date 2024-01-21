Will bury BRS 100 metres deep: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reacted sharply to statements of BRS leaders that the tiger (K Chandrasekhar Rao) will roar back into public life very soon.
Revanth Reddy, addressing a vibrant Indian diaspora in London, said: “The Congress workers are ready with nets and cages to catch it and harness it to the branch of a tree. The BRS leaders’ arrogance has not yet diminished despite Congress defeating them in the recent Assembly elections. Congress party workers will subdue their remaining arrogance after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”
Stating that he would be embarking on a campaign trail for the Lok Sabha elections from Indravelli of Adilabad district after Republic Day, the chief minister said that he would make sure there would be no ‘nishan’ (signs) of the BRS as he intended to bury it in a pit 100 metres depth.
Calling the BRS leaders “Billa, Ranga, and Charles Sobhraj”, Revanth said that he is a man who would speak politics only during elections and would focus on development and good governance. But he said that he was being forced to use harsh words because the BRS leaders were provoking him by making senseless statements.
The chief minister said he had embarked on a foreign tour to develop and attract investments. He alleged that one family had looted the state by pushing it into a situation where even paying employees’ salaries had become difficult. He said that he has changed the situation of delayed payment of salaries to the state government employees. “Now we are paying salaries on the fifth of every month,” he said.
“In 60 years, the accumulated debt in the state was a mere Rs 72,000 crore under the rule of 16 CMs. But, one family has taken it to a mind-boggling high of Rs 7 lakh crore,” he remarked.
Musi will be like Thames in 36 months, says CM
The chief minister said he would convert the Musi river exactly like the Thames river in London in just 36 months. It will become a commercial and tourist hub creating business and employment opportunities.