Will bury BRS 100 metres deep: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reacted sharply to statements of BRS leaders that the tiger (K Chandrasekhar Rao) will roar back into public life very soon.

Revanth Reddy, addressing a vibrant Indian diaspora in London, said: “The Congress workers are ready with nets and cages to catch it and harness it to the branch of a tree. The BRS leaders’ arrogance has not yet diminished despite Congress defeating them in the recent Assembly elections. Congress party workers will subdue their remaining arrogance after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Stating that he would be embarking on a campaign trail for the Lok Sabha elections from Indravelli of Adilabad district after Republic Day, the chief minister said that he would make sure there would be no ‘nishan’ (signs) of the BRS as he intended to bury it in a pit 100 metres depth.

Calling the BRS leaders “Billa, Ranga, and Charles Sobhraj”, Revanth said that he is a man who would speak politics only during elections and would focus on development and good governance. But he said that he was being forced to use harsh words because the BRS leaders were provoking him by making senseless statements.