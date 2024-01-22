LS polls in Telangana likely to be held in April first week: Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP state unit president on Sunday said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are most likely to be held in the first week of April.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming leaders from various political parties into the BJP, he urged party workers to start preparing for the elections. Asserting that the BJP will emerge victorious with an overwhelming majority, he said, “Narendra Modi is going to become the prime minister for the third time”.

Kishan said that with 17 crore members, the BJP is the largest political party in the world. It is something every Indian can be proud of, he added. He pointed out that during the tenure of the Congress government, union ministers went to jail in cases like the 2G spectrum and coal scam cases.

The BJP state chief also alleged that the BRS government is responsible for pushing the state into debt and added that voting for the BRS in the LS polls would be equal to throwing votes into the Musi river.