LS polls in Telangana likely to be held in April first week: Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP state unit president on Sunday said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are most likely to be held in the first week of April.
Addressing the gathering after welcoming leaders from various political parties into the BJP, he urged party workers to start preparing for the elections. Asserting that the BJP will emerge victorious with an overwhelming majority, he said, “Narendra Modi is going to become the prime minister for the third time”.
Kishan said that with 17 crore members, the BJP is the largest political party in the world. It is something every Indian can be proud of, he added. He pointed out that during the tenure of the Congress government, union ministers went to jail in cases like the 2G spectrum and coal scam cases.
The BJP state chief also alleged that the BRS government is responsible for pushing the state into debt and added that voting for the BRS in the LS polls would be equal to throwing votes into the Musi river.
‘Modi govt striving to empower women’
Later, Kishan inaugurated the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) at the Advanced Training Institute (ATI) in Hyderabad. The institute, built under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Skill Development, will impart skill development training to young women in the city.
Speaking on the occasion, the BJP state chief said the PM Modi-led Centre has been striving to empower women in all fields.
Stating that the institute will not face any shortage of funds, Kishan said: “In the last 10 years, the prime minister initiated many schemes and programmes for upliftment, welfare and empowerment of women. Schemes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ were started to eliminate gender discrimination in the country.”
5 new galleries opened at Salar Jung Museum
During the day, Kishan Reddy also inaugurated five new galleries at the Salar Jung Museum.
The five new galleries are European marble gallery, European bronze gallery, Indian stone sculpture gallery, Bidriware gallery and a Lamps gallery.
An Epigraphy Museum will be set up in Hyderabad soon, he said and added that there is a proposal to build a tribal museum in memory of Komarambheem in the city.