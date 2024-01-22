Telangana: Kavitha wants Phule statue on Assembly premises

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC and Bharat Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Sunday called on State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad and requested him to install the statue of social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the premises of the Assembly before April 11.

Later speaking to reporters, she said that Bharat Jagruthi (formerly known as Telangana Jagruthi) would organise a round-table conference on January 26 with BC organisations, intellectuals and others on the need to have Jyotirao Phule statue in the Assembly.

She said that leaders of all political parties would be invited to the round-table conference. She hoped that the Assembly Speaker would respond positively and install the statue before April 11, the birth anniversary of Phule.

‘BRS not invited to Ram temple event’

Kavitha, meanwhile, said her party did not receive any official invitation for the consecration of Ayodhya Ram temple but mentioned that she would visit the temple at a later date.

“We won’t be able to attend the event tomorrow because there is no official invitation. Lord Ram belongs to all and not just a few. Some day, we all will have the good fortune of visiting Ayodhya,” she said.