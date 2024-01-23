Telangana: BRS likely to field new faces in Lok Sabha polls

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS is likely to field a few new faces in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After the rout in the recent Assembly elections, the party is contemplating fielding youngsters from some segments while allotting tickets in other constituencies to senior leaders.

According to sources, the pink party may field G Amit Reddy, son of State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, in the Nalgonda segment.

The BRS may also consider a new face for the Adilabad seat, which it lost in 2019 elections. It is also reportedly looking for a new face to take on BJP’s Dharmapuri Arvind in Nizamabad.

According to sources, BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha may not be fielded this time. In such a case, a senior leader or a sitting MLA may be asked to contest from Nizamabad.

The BRS leaders are of the view that in a triangular contest, the party will have better chances of winning the Nizamabad seat this time.

Though the names of former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao are doing the rounds for the LS polls, it remains to be seen what decision the party president K Chandrasekhar Rao will take in this regard. However, sitting MPs like Gaddam Ranjith Reddy (Chevella), Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), and Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad) may be fielded again. Senior leader B Vinod Kumar, who unsuccessfully contested from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat in 2019, will be contesting again.