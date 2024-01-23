Telangana: Congressmen stage protest over BJP ‘obstructing’ Rahul’s yatra

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Monday held a rally in protest against the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being allegedly obstructed by BJP workers in Assam.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also condemned the incident. “I strongly condemn the orchestrated attacks on @RahulGandhi’s #BharatJodoNyayYatra in BJP-ruled Assam. As a party that fought for the freedom of the country, this will further strengthen our determination to March forward. #NyayKaHaqMilneTak,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, IT, Industries, and Commerce Minister

D Sridhar Babu and newly elected MLCs B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat led the protest march from Babu Jagjivan Ram statue to the Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund.