Telangana

Telangana: Congressmen stage protest over BJP ‘obstructing’ Rahul’s yatra

D Sridhar Babu and newly elected MLCs B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat led the protest march from Babu Jagjivan Ram statue to Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund.
Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and supporters protested after he was not allowed to visit a monastery in Assam.
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Monday held a rally in protest against the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being allegedly obstructed by BJP workers in Assam.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also condemned the incident. “I strongly condemn the orchestrated attacks on @RahulGandhi’s #BharatJodoNyayYatra in BJP-ruled Assam. As a party that fought for the freedom of the country, this will further strengthen our determination to March forward. #NyayKaHaqMilneTak,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, IT, Industries, and Commerce Minister

Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

