Telangana: Three govt staffers, contractor booked over alleged irregularities in distribution of sheep

HYDERABAD : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against three staffers of the Animal Husbandry department and a contractor over alleged irregularities in the distribution of sheep.

According to sources, the officials misappropriated funds by transferring the money meant for sheep distributors to fake accounts. It is estimated that the officials misappropriated approximately Rs 2.2 crore meant for sheep units.

The ACB is also probing the disappearance of a file from the Animal Husbandry Department office in Masab Tank. The file allegedly contained details of the sheep distribution scam. Sources said the ACB has also seized hard disks from the director’s office.

The ACB has obtained the case documents from the Gachibowli police in the last week of December 2023 and is currently conducting additional investigations into the matter.