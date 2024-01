HYDERABAD: Setting off rumour mills, four of the seven BRS MLAs from the erstwhile Medak district paid a “courtesy call” to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. The opposition MLAs in question — Sunitha Laxma Reddy (Narsapur), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbaka), Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru) and K Manik Rao (Zaheerabad) — claimed that their visit was focused on development and protocol issues.

Contrary to their assertions, it has been learnt that the BRS MLAs did not submit any written representation to the chief minister regarding development or protocol concerns during their meeting.

The erstwhile Medak district holds significance for the BRS given its a party stronghold. Constituencies such as Gajwel and Siddipet, currently represented by K Chandrasekhar Rao and T Harish Rao, respectively, have been sending senior party leaders to the Assembly for more than 10 years.

As the BRS aims for a win in the Medak segment during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the timing of the meeting weeks before the polls has raised concerns within the party.